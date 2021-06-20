KNIGHT, DIQUAVIA TREVEZ 06/18/2021

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 160

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET