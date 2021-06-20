DAVIS, RAHKIYA TASHUAN 06/18/2021

Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 183

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY POINTING GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET