Weather Alert

This product covers Eastern North Carolina TROPICAL DEPRESSION CLAUDETTE APPROACHES NORTH CAROLINA, EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN SLIGHTLY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, and West Carteret * STORM INFORMATION: - About 280 miles west of Buxton NC or about 210 miles west of Morehead City NC - 34.7N 80.4W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement East-northeast or 70 degrees at 20 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Claudette will track across eastern North Carolina and strengthen to a minimal Tropical Storm overnight, and move offshore by mid-morning Monday. Heavy rain bands and embedded thunderstorms from this system will lead to the threat of flash flooding across the area overnight through tomorrow morning. Additionally, isolated tornadoes will be possible overnight, but the overall threat is low. Tropical storm force winds are expected across coastal sections of eastern North Carolina. This could lead to some downed trees and scattered power outages. Minor storm surge flooding of 1 to 3 feet above ground will be possible along sound-side locations of the Outer Banks and mainland counties adjacent to northern portions of the Pamlico Sound. Additional storm surge flooding of 1 to 2 feet above ground will be possible across Bogue Sound, and the into the lower New and White Oak rivers. Overwash of dunes and flooding of properties and roadways will also be possible for locations where dune structures are weak. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will continue for area beaches through the middle of the week. Dangerous marine conditions are also expected, with strong winds and seas building to 7 to 10 feet creating treacherous conditions for mariners. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * SURGE: Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Outer Banks and mainland counties adjacent to northern portions of the Pamlico Sound. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across areas south and east of a Manteo to Kenansville line. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across all of eastern North Carolina. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to area visitors. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 6 AM, or sooner if conditions warrant.