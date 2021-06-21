STREETER, MARTY DEHANEN 06/20/2021

Age: 49 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 163

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET