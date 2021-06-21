CARR, DARNELL JARMAL 06/20/2021

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 135

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET