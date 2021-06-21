401712_022.jpg JAYDEN NORFLEET-MILTON

NORFLEET-MILTON, JAYDEN AVONDRE 06/20/2021

Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET