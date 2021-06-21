This product covers Eastern North Carolina
TROPICAL DEPRESSION CLAUDETTE APPROACHES NORTH CAROLINA, EXPECTED TO
STRENGTHEN SLIGHTLY**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Onslow, East
Carteret, Hatteras Island, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde,
Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, and West Carteret
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 280 miles west of Buxton NC or about 210 miles west of
Morehead City NC
- 34.7N 80.4W
- Storm Intensity 35 mph
- Movement East-northeast or 70 degrees at 20 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Depression Claudette will track across eastern North
Carolina and strengthen to a minimal Tropical Storm overnight, and
move offshore by mid-morning Monday.
Heavy rain bands and embedded thunderstorms from this system will lead
to the threat of flash flooding across the area overnight through
tomorrow morning.
Additionally, isolated tornadoes will be possible overnight, but the
overall threat is low.
Tropical storm force winds are expected across coastal sections of
eastern North Carolina. This could lead to some downed trees and
scattered power outages.
Minor storm surge flooding of 1 to 3 feet above ground will be
possible along sound-side locations of the Outer Banks and mainland
counties adjacent to northern portions of the Pamlico Sound.
Additional storm surge flooding of 1 to 2 feet above ground will be
possible across Bogue Sound, and the into the lower New and White Oak
rivers. Overwash of dunes and flooding of properties and roadways will
also be possible for locations where dune structures are weak.
The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will continue
for area beaches through the middle of the week.
Dangerous marine conditions are also expected, with strong winds and
seas building to 7 to 10 feet creating treacherous conditions for
mariners.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* SURGE:
Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts
across the Outer Banks and mainland counties adjacent to northern
portions of the Pamlico Sound. Potential impacts in this area include:
- Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along
immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas
farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore.
- Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread
with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where
surge water covers the road.
- Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly
in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents.
- Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks,
and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings.
Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across areas south and east of a Manteo to Kenansville line.
Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across all of eastern North Carolina.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown!
If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter
quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not
prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter
options.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of
strong winds or flooding.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 6 AM, or sooner if
conditions warrant.