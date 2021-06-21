DAVIS, DIESHA RENIQUE 06/20/2021

Age: 28 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 150

FTA/DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA/DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA/SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $8000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET