BURNEY, EMMANUEL ZEBEDEE 06/21/2021

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 176

CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags