SUGGS, TIMOTHY RAY 06/23/2021
Age: 56 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 168
PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: June 25, 2021 @ 4:30 am