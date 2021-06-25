BULLARD, DILLONGER THOMAS 06/24/2021
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 606 Weight: 185
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 25, 2021 @ 7:58 pm
BULLARD, DILLONGER THOMAS 06/24/2021
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 606 Weight: 185
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET