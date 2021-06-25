NOBLES-HARRISON, DEMARCUS LAMAR 06/24/2021
Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 142
PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: June 25, 2021 @ 7:58 pm
