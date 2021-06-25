WILLIAMS, RAYMOND EARL 06/25/2021
Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150
FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 25, 2021 @ 9:19 pm
WILLIAMS, RAYMOND EARL 06/25/2021
Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150
FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET