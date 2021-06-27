215903 RAVEN FOREMAN Jun 27, 2021 49 min ago 1 of 2 FOREMAN, RAVEN KEAREA 06/27/2021Age: 30 Sex: F Race: B Height: 411 Weight: 230SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Foreman Raven Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Congratulations Class of 2021 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Ayden Magazine Eastern NC Living Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Her Magazine April 2021 Progress 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector