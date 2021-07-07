WARREN, JAMES HENRY 07/06/2021

Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 135

ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags