JONES, CHRISTOPHER EDWIN 07/06/2021

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 172

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-BREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $12000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags