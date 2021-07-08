HADDOCK, MICHAEL ELIJAH 07/06/2021

Age: 24 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 150

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: