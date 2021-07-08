MOORE, DESMOND LAVOR 07/06/2021

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 270

FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-COMMON LAW FORGERY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OBTAIN PORPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $12000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET