HOBBS, JUHARI DEVON 07/07/2021

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 145

OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags