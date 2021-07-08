LEWIS, DEMECCO SAVON 07/08/2021

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 135

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

