CONNELL, JOHN THOMAS 07/08/2021
Age: 39 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 265
INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: July 9, 2021 @ 9:25 pm
