RICE, STACEY JARMIL 07/08/2021
Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 270
BREAK/ ENTER TERRORIZE/ INJURE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 9, 2021 @ 9:25 pm
RICE, STACEY JARMIL 07/08/2021
Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 270
BREAK/ ENTER TERRORIZE/ INJURE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET