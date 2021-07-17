EADDY, LEROY 07/16/2021
Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 605 Weight: 233
FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 17, 2021 @ 8:59 pm
EADDY, LEROY 07/16/2021
Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 605 Weight: 233
FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET