BRISCOE, MONET JANNIE 07/16/2021
Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 146
PROBATION VIOLATION - COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 17, 2021 @ 8:59 pm
BRISCOE, MONET JANNIE 07/16/2021
Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 146
PROBATION VIOLATION - COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET