WILLIAMS, SAMANTHA LOUISE 07/17/2021
Age: 31 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 260
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: July 17, 2021 @ 9:09 pm
