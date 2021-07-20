BARRETT, REGINALD MAURICE 07/19/2021
Age: 50 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 200
FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: July 20, 2021 @ 10:45 pm
