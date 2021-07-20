WOODS, JERMANCE AKIRA DVONG 07/19/2021
Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 180
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: July 20, 2021 @ 11:35 pm
