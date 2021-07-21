MELHADO, HEATHER SHIRLEY 07/20/2021

Age: 32 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 115

RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

EXCEEDING POSTED SPEED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags