SHIELDS, ARKEEM SHIVON 07/20/2021

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 200

SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags