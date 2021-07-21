GIBBS, KAREEM ASHED 07/20/2021

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 130

CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $16000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

