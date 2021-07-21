...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for
Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT Thursday night.
Air quality is expected to reach code orange, which is unhealthy
for sensitive groups, and means individuals with respiratory
and/or heart ailments, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at:
https://xapps.ncdenr.org/aq/ForecastCenterEnvista