HARRIS, DIOR DIAMONAE 07/21/2021

Age: 19 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 153

FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 0Z - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags