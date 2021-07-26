TRIPP, DONTRELL DEBORIS 07/25/2021
Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 167
MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: July 26, 2021 @ 8:04 pm
