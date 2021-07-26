GATLIN, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER 07/25/2021
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 211
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: July 26, 2021 @ 8:04 pm
