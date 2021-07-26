GORHAM, HENRY LEE 07/25/2021
Age: 65 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 172
BREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: July 26, 2021 @ 8:04 pm
