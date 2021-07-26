TAPIAOHUMADA, LIZBETH 07/26/2021
Age: 27 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 190
AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 26, 2021 @ 8:04 pm
TAPIAOHUMADA, LIZBETH 07/26/2021
Age: 27 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 190
AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET