OQUINN, MICHELLE DAWN 07/26/2021
Age: 39 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 160
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: July 27, 2021 @ 8:11 pm
