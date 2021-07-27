ROBERTS, TASHAE SHAQUILLA 07/26/2021
Age: 28 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 138
FTA-ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 27, 2021 @ 8:11 pm
ROBERTS, TASHAE SHAQUILLA 07/26/2021
Age: 28 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 138
FTA-ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET