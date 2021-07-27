DANIELS, SIDNEY SUGGS 07/26/2021
Age: 60 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 285
FTA-SIMPLE WORTHLESS CHECK - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: July 27, 2021 @ 8:11 pm
