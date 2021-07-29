WILLIAMS, JOHN HAROLD 07/28/2021

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 170

FTA CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $750.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags