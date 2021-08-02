BANKS, TIMOTHY DESHAWN 07/31/2021
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 175
DWI ALCOHOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 2, 2021 @ 6:50 am
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 9:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Sunday was 13.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 12.6 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&
BANKS, TIMOTHY DESHAWN 07/31/2021
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 175
DWI ALCOHOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET