COX, TYRELL MALCOM 07/31/2021

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 185

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET