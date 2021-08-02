...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir
Counties.
For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton.
* Until tomorrow evening.
* At 9:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 9:00 PM EDT Sunday was 13.3 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 12.6 feet Friday
evening.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in
northwest Greene County near HWY 58.
