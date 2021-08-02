BLAND, TRAVONE EUGENE 08/01/2021

Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

