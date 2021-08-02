HARRIS, MICHAEL JACOB 08/01/2021

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 169

BREAKING OR ENTER MOTOR VEHICLES - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY OF FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags