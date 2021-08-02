...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of eastern North Carolina,
including the following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin,
East Carteret, Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones,
Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven,
Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern
Craven, Tyrrell, Washington and West Carteret.
* From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.
* A stalled front will remain near or over Eastern North Carolina
for the majority of the upcoming week. At the same time a series
of disturbances will move along this front and will bring periods
of heavy rain to the area. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are
expected inland, with 6 to 10 inches along the coast. Isolated
higher totals are possible. The heaviest rain is expected along
the coast. The soil is our area is already saturated in many
locations, with some areas receiving 3 to 5 inches of rain over
the past two days.
* Heavy rain over the area has the potential to produce flash
flooding and flooding of low lying areas and inundation resulting
in impacted travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&