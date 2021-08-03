NEWTON, YAMIN NNEBEDUM 08/02/2021

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 150

FTA POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags