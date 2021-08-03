JENKINS, MAQUARIUS VONTE 08/02/2021

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 145

OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags