GRIZZARD, BOBBY RAY 08/02/2021

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 135

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: CASH Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/ TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags