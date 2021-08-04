FENWICK, MICHAEL EDWARD 08/03/2021
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 193
FTA DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 4, 2021 @ 8:11 pm
FENWICK, MICHAEL EDWARD 08/03/2021
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 193
FTA DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET