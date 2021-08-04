GREENE, MICHAEL SHAYNE 08/03/2021
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 170
LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 4, 2021 @ 8:11 pm
GREENE, MICHAEL SHAYNE 08/03/2021
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 170
LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET